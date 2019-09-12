Angela Booth

    In today's publishing climate, we're ruled by Amazon's algorithms. The algorithms reward NEW. If you don't publish frequently, sales slow. Then stop.

Alfred Hitchcock Helps You To Write Your Novel

1. “There is no terror in the bang, only in the anticipation of it.”

I thought about this quote all the time when I made my short films during and after college, and I certainly think about it a lot now when I write my fiction — particularly my works of suspense. Since 2015 I have written five novel-length works of horror and thriller, and keeping this quote in the back of my mind has worked wonders.

There is no terror in the bang, only shock. You have your monster jump out of the darkness, and your reader might flinch, might recoil, might even scream.

But then the suspense is gone. The level of interest for your reader might diminish.

The anticipation of the bang — that’s what you want to focus on, and control. The bang can come later. Hell, the bang doesn’t even have to happen.

via writingcooperative.com

Great quote. How could you create more suspense in YOUR novel?

