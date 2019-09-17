Amazon Ads for Authors: Get Started

Don’t know what keywords to use?

Unsure of whether or not you even want to deal with finding keywords for your ads? Then just go with automatic targeting. Amazon will pick keywords for you by choosing products similar to what you’re selling. However, keep in mind that this is at Amazon’s discretion. You don’t have the autonomy of running the exact campaign you want with automatic targeting. Manual targeting, on the other hand, allows you to handpick keywords that will be tied to your ad.

If you do want to target keywords manually, you’ll be able to include up to 1,000 of these within your ad campaign.