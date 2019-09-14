Are You a Mind Map Pro?

Mindmaps can help you clarify a complex problem:

using a mindmap in this situation will help you break your problem down into smaller items and give you a clear picture of what’s at stake, who’s involved and where the problem may come from. It will probably help you see some potential leads to solve it at the end of the process.

Mindmaps can help you brainstorm (and find new ideas):

the mindmapping technique is a tool that can be used for brainstorming purposes. You can do it on your own, but it will definitely provide more ideas and interesting concepts if you do it with some friends or coworkers.

Mindmaps can help you lay an action plan for your project:

just as it can help you better understand a problem, it can help you draw a full picture of your project. Mindmapping is a very powerful tool to make sure you don’t miss anything important when you’re planning your project.