Christmas Bonanza: 3 Tips For Freelancers And Self-Publishers

Are you getting ready for a Christmas sales bonanza? Whether you’re a freelance writer or a self-publishing author, now’s the time to get ready. The holiday sales season starts in earnest in October and that’s mere weeks away.

Your actions over the next few months will set the stage for your best Christmas and year ever for your writing… (or not, if you fail to take advantage of the opportunities.)

Prepare now to make the holidays the happiest and best time of the year

I worked as a magazine writer for many years so I learned the importance of calendars, and the Christmas trading period. I tell my writing students that it’s never too late to get ready for the holiday season.

Major holidays are vital to all writers. These holidays include:

Christmas;

St Valentine’s Day;

Halloween.

If you’re a freelancer, major holidays are both a challenge and a bonanza for your clients. They can become a bonanza for you too.

Self-publishing? Holidays are an opportunity for you to write themed novels and short fiction, as well as themed nonfiction.

1. Freelancer? Create holiday special offerings for clients

When I mention “offerings” I don’t mean price cuts. The habit of cutting prices is a fast route to a failed business for writers. You have expenses you must pay, as all businesses do. If you can’t pay those expenses, you’ll go broke.

By offerings, I mean services that you only offer during the holidays, or in the lead-up to a holiday period. The services you create will depend on the kind of writing you do, and on your clients. Brainstorm services you could offer in these lead-up months to Christmas.

If you’re not sure what you could offer, talk to your clients. Ask them how they’re increasing their holiday sales — what communications’ material will they need?

For example, many commercial websites send out daily mailings in December. You can offer to write them. You’ll often find that companies wish they could send out more sales offers, but don’t have the staff to handle it.

2. Self-publisher? Think SHORT: prepare your publishing and advertising schedule now

Hit the ground running. Create a publishing plan NOW. Aim to have at least one Christmas holiday themed book on sale no later than October, then keep writing and publishing your themed material.

Think in terms of short fiction. Check out our Short Reads Report and Write And Sell A Novella In 7 Days for guidance.

3. Hustle! Call everyone, then call them again (and again)

To increase your writing income, you need to hustle, no matter what kind of writing you do. Commit to calling every client you’ve worked with in the past year, and then calling them again, if you’re a freelancer.

If you’re self-publishing, commit to publishing and advertising more during the lead-up to Christmas.

Tip: increase your prices, otherwise you won't be able to complete with big publishing houses. They'll price you out of the market -- they can afford it. Their books sell for much more than yours do.

