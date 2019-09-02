Angela Booth

Creating Collections in Scrivener 3

Scrivener offers search collections—updated dynamically based on saved search criteria—and standard collections, curated manually by you.

Understanding Search Collections

Whenever you run a project search, Scrivener automatically creates a search collection called “Search Results” that stores the most recent search criteria so you can quickly run the last search again.

But what if you perform a search frequently, but it’s not always the most recent one? No need to recreate the criteria every time, you can save the search as a collection!

via writerunboxed.com

Collections in Scrivener are a powerful tool. They save you time and frustration -- and they'll inspire you.

If you're not using Collections, you're missing out.

