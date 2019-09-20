Angela Booth

  • Story Spinner: Fiction Ghostwriting

    Story Spinner: Build A Lucrative Fiction Ghostwriting Business In 7 Days

    Set the foundations of a six-figure writing business in just seven days when you become a fiction ghostwriter .

  • Write And Sell A Novella In 7 Days

    Write And Sell A Novella In 7 Days: Your Blueprint For Success

    Write a novella

    In today's publishing climate, we're ruled by Amazon's algorithms. The algorithms reward NEW. If you don't publish frequently, sales slow. Then stop.

    If you're looking for a way to boost sales regularly, check out our new program, Write And Sell A Novella In 7 Days: Your Blueprint For Success. The program's powerful, practical, and tested. Use it to boost your self-publishing program FAST.

  • Write Mystery, Thriller, Suspense

    Write Your Bestseller: Write HOT Mystery, Thriller & Suspense

    Write HOT Mystery, Thriller &amp; Suspense

    Word for word, mystery authors earn more than authors of most other genres, including romance.

    Check out our new report, “Write Your Bestseller: Write HOT Mystery, Thriller & Suspense”. You’ll discover how, why, and what types of mystery fiction are selling today, and how to develop a mystery writing career.

  • Short Reads Report
    Short Reads’ Secrets: A Short Reads Self-Publishing Report Short Reads' Secrets

    Did you know that Amazon has two categories for short ebooks? You’ll learn how to make money with short ebooks in this eye-opening report.

    Increase your self-publishing income today.

Search

Books: Write Fiction

Pages

Categories

« Blogs: Find The Perfect Audiences For Your Book | Main

Do More With What You Have

Whattowrite

“I don’t know what to write,” a coaching student told me. “I’ve got some ideas, but they’re boring.”

“Do more with what you have,” I suggested.

She’s been writing fiction for over a year so she has:

  • Two novels, a novella, and half a dozen short stories she’s published;
  • Novels she’s started;
  • Unpublished short stories;
  • Ideas for characters and situations;
  • Advertising she’s written…

Everything you’ve written is inventory: make the most of it

If you’re wondering what to write, why not take an inventory of what you have?

Whenever I look back over what I’ve written for the year, it sparks new ideas. Taking an inventory sparked ideas for my student too.

She decided that she would:

  • Develop a spin-off series from a character in one of her novels;
  • Complete three short stories and publish them;
  • Collaborate on a novel with her sister.

Get inspired: take an inventory today

Not sure what to write?

Take an inventory. You’ll be inspired.

Amazon Short Reads: write short stories and nonfiction ebooks and build your profits today

Have you checked out this program? It shows you how to make money from short ebooks.

Amazon has two categories for short ebooks. They are: Kindle Short Reads and Kindle Short Stories. You’ll learn how to make money with these two categories in this eye-opening report.

After you read the report, you may well decide that your income will benefit when you write SHORT ebooks, both fiction and nonfiction. Get started NOW.

Posted by on September 20, 2019 in Motivation, Notable Tips |

Tags: ideas, writing, writing process

| | Pin It! |

Comments

Angela's Books For Writers: Basic Strategies

Archives

More...

Recent Posts

Spotlight Posts