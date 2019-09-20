“I don’t know what to write,” a coaching student told me. “I’ve got some ideas, but they’re boring.”

“Do more with what you have,” I suggested.

She’s been writing fiction for over a year so she has:

Two novels, a novella, and half a dozen short stories she’s published;

Novels she’s started;

Unpublished short stories;

Ideas for characters and situations;

Advertising she’s written…

Everything you’ve written is inventory: make the most of it

If you’re wondering what to write, why not take an inventory of what you have?

Whenever I look back over what I’ve written for the year, it sparks new ideas. Taking an inventory sparked ideas for my student too.

She decided that she would:

Develop a spin-off series from a character in one of her novels;

Complete three short stories and publish them;

Collaborate on a novel with her sister.

Get inspired: take an inventory today

Not sure what to write?

Take an inventory. You’ll be inspired.

