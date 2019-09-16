Angela Booth

Does Ghostwriting Pay?

1. Ghostwriting fees vary widely. Let’ s assume you are a beginner at ghostwriting. Ghostwriting fees in the range of $12,000 – $15,000 are usually the low end for a book of 200-300 pages.  A much shorter book (let’s say 80-100 pages) might only be $8,000 – $12,000. There are folks out there who charge even less, but they generally don’t have much experience, and their products are unlikely to be of traditional publishing quality. For a book of 250-300 pages, an experienced book author, book editor or ghostwriter would commonly charge $30,000 – $60,000 and up.

via www.lisatener.com

If you're considering ghostwriting, the greater your experience in writing and publishing, the higher you can set your rates.

Posted by on September 16, 2019

