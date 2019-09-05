Downton Abbey and Backspace: First Drafts

1. I couldn’t revise while I wrote.

Your goal in the first draft isn’t to create a polished product all at once. But writing in a word processor makes the temptation to fix perceived mistakes hard to ignore. Writing your first draft on paper can free your writing process from your own internal critic, making it easier to create your first draft.

2. I lived more in the characters’ world.

Writing on paper made it unfeasible to edit the writing for style or consistency. Instead, I was able to focus on the characters, their reactions, and the setting. Your first draft should be time spent with your characters, not with your expectations of good writing.