Entrepreneurs & Bloggers: Get Productive

2. Eliminate Distractions

Distractions come with the territory of working from home. And if you’re the type of person who has trouble concentrating when there are so many things going on, THIS is your solution. By eliminating your distractions, you will be able to focus your attention on the task at hand.

So, when it’s time to do some work, declutter your surroundings and only keep the essentials out in the open. Shut your door, turn off the TV, put your phone away and close all unnecessary browser tabs.

If you’re working in a loud place – a coffee shop, your living room during football season – then put on some headphones and listen to some soothing sounds from Noisli. As a matter of fact, I’m listening to a crackling fireplace with a little bit of wind right now!

Adjusting little things like your browser tabs and background noise can make all the difference when you’re trying to master some productivity tips for entrepreneurs.