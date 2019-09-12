Freelance Business: 101 Creative Things You Can Do To Get Clients

Describe your work in clear, memorable language

If you want to become a go-to expert, you have to make ‘what you do’ clear, easy to understand, and memorable.

11. Make sure what you do and who you serve is clear within 5 seconds of landing on your website or your social media profiles.

12. If you’re not sure, ask people outside of your industry (ideally in your target audience) whether or not the way you’re describing your work is clear to them.

13. If ‘what you do’ isn’t obvious based on your business or domain name, create a tagline or slogan.