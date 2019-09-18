Angela Booth

Ghostwriting: Who Hires You, And How To Get Started

Ghostwritingwho-hires

A quick post… We’ve just launched our new ghostwriting program, so I’ve had questions about fiction ghostwriting.

Let’s look at two of the most common questions — and a pitfall too.

1. Question: who hires fiction ghostwriters?

The short answer: people with money who want to make more money.

There’s a lot of money to be made in fiction today, so savvy entrepreneurs create publishing companies (in reality, they’re book producers/ book packagers) to go after that money.

In addition, authors — brand-name bestselling authors like James Patterson, as well non-brand-name top-selling authors — hire ghostwriters. These authors have enormous, hungry, audiences for their books. The demand’s much higher than they can satisfy.

2. Question: how do you get gigs?

We discuss specific methods in Story Spinner: Build A Lucrative Fiction Ghostwriting Business In 7 Days which will ensure that you get the gigs you want fast.

That to one side… Primarily you get ghostwriting gigs the same way you get other gigs: you establish credibility and advertise your services.

If you’ve published fiction, those novels will act as your ghostwriting portfolio.

New author who’s unpublished? Use what you have — a couple of chapters from your current yet-to-be-published novel can act as your portfolio. Or, write a couple of short stories. If you’re a new author, you’re unlikely to be paid as much as a published author. And yes, by “published” we definitely mean self-published.

As I get more questions, I’ll post the answers, because authors tend to be unaware of how ghostwriting works… :-)

PITFALL! Please be aware that you’re worth money, even if you’re a new author

In addition to questions, authors sent me horror stories too. So, please be aware that even if you’re a new author, your fiction writing skills are worth money.

Several people contacted me who responded to ghostwriting projects on the freelance marketplaces. They were asked to develop synopses of novels to “see if you can meet our requirements.” Alternatively, they were asked to write a chapter for a novel.

(Sigh…) Please ignore anyone who asks you to write for free. Although the freelance marketplaces are fine places to get gigs when you’re a complete beginner, in general you won’t make more than a few hundred dollars per gig there.

If you’ve published fiction, your skills are worth more than that. With credits, your base rate for a short commercial novel will be from $10,000 upward.

Build a fiction ghostwriting business: start today

Our new program, Story Spinner: Build A Lucrative Fiction Ghostwriting Business In 7 Days, is available now.

In this new program you'll discover how to build a new business as a fiction ghostwriter in just seven days. The program includes everything you need. Get started today.

