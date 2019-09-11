Writing Fiction: Create Realistic Male Characters

8. The one with unrealistic thought-processes. Awhile ago I was reading a book where a male character spent half a page describing how cute his girlfriend's pinkie toe was. Um. What? The majority of guys don't think about that kind of stuff, nor do the majority of girls. Not only did he sound feminine, but like a fringe class of feminine. I've also read a guy character who was being chased by zombies and wondering if his beautiful girlfriend with the soft brown hair was missing him. Once again, no. If a guy is running from zombies, he's running from zombies, not waxing poetic about his girlfriend's hair. Be careful with this. If you are a girl telling a story from a guy's POV, make sure you aren't leaking your girliness into his character. If you are a guy telling a story from a guy's POV, make sure you aren't making him notice or think about unrealistic things for descriptive purposes, such as knowing the name of a type of high heel or wondering about his girlfriend while he's fleeing for his life.