How to Create and Use a Digital Planner

The Benefits of a Digital Planner

The three main reasons people love digital planners are:

1. Clutter Control. There are no books/pages/stickers cluttering your desk.

2. Accessibility. You can keep a written planner, similar to your favorite planner book, and the apps keep it handy at all times on your phone and iPad.

3. Professional Appearance. You can carry a sleek iPad planner set into any meeting and appear organized and professional.

File Types

While you can import any PDF or JPEG file into an app, or take a photo to import, it is important to note that there are some benefits to using a planner set that has been specifically designed to be used on an iPad. When you import a typical Letter sized document (8.5″ x 11″), part of the page may be cut off, or you may not be able to use some text fields.