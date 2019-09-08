How to get clients: 20 Simple ways to get your first client

You can build a prospecting list by searching the directories of the groups you have joined or use LinkedIn. Use the search filters and connect with those who fit your target market.

Taking action is the only thing that is going to move you forward. And when it comes to sales, it’s a numbers game.

9. Reach out and collaborate with other businesses

The benefit of partnering with a non-competing business is that they already have a client base they can refer you to. In time, you will also be able to return the favour.

Think carefully about what value you could offer their clients and how you could pitch this to be a guest blog or a podcast interview.

Also, ask if there is anything that you can do to help them with their business. Relationships grow and become stronger by helping each other.