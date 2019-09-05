How To Write 1000 Words Every Day

When I first started writing I became obsessed with my daily word count. I would see these writers on Youtube, Instagram and Twitter talk about how they had written 2,000, 4,000 or 6,000 words of their novel and they would do this almost EVERY. SINGLE. DAY.

I wanted to do this, too.

I mean who wouldn’t?!

Trouble is, I became so obsessed with the word count that my eyes would flick down to the bottom of the screen after every sentence I wrote. It became an obsession. A distraction. An obstacle to my writing.

I’m pretty sure on some of those days I spent more time calculating how many words I had written than actually writing.

Does this sound familiar?

Don’t worry! I’ve got a pretty simple solution.

Just cut up a sticky note and cover your word count at the beginning of every writing session.