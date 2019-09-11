Impossible Task List? Here's How To Tame It

Every time I turn the page, I date the top of it with the current date. If something still hasn't been done after two pages, I cross it out and add it to the new page so that it doesn't get lost in the shuffle.
I only use the right-hand page for the to-do list. The left-hand page is kind of a stream of consciousness place. On the above photo it contains ideas for a Happiness Project I am participating in, the books I need some of my voice students to purchase, and what Sophia was supposed to practice on her violin that week.
I started a "List" journal a few months ago. It works, especially since I keep it open on the kitchen counter with a mug of pens beside it.