Inner wisdom: 3 easy Ways to Draw out your thoughts - Journal Connection

Creative journaling helps you see things from different perspectives, and inspires the imagination to think outside of the box. If you ever feel stuck, it can really get your juices flowing and push past mental blocks. Using both doodling and logical questioning helps you draw out insight in a deeper way.

Don’t worry if you are not an artist. The ability to draw or not is not the point. It works by challenging our minds outside of its normal thinking patterns. Then our brains will automatically work hard to find a way to link back to something we already know without having to intentionally think about. Kinda cool, huh?

Journaling with both side of your brain engaged, causes you to use more of your logical and intuitive thought processes. As a result you’ll make new connections, naturally.