Join Me Behind The Scenes: What Works, What Doesn’t

Behindwhatworks

Want to know what happens behind the scenes?

As you may know, I recently consolidated my writing-related blogs to this blog. At the same time, I took down my “angelabooth” name website.

Launched in the late 1990s, the “angelabooth” site went through many iterations over two decades. I couldn’t face the thought of revamping the old site yet again; I wanted to start bright and sparkling and NEW.

Then I had a thought… What if I took you with me as I branded a new “angelabooth” site, installed WordPress and plugins, and created a content plan for it? A behind-the-scenes glimpse into my ideas and thinking.

I could pull back the curtain on other activities too, in writing, marketing, and self-publishing. I hope that that will inspire you in your own writing business.

Trouble was, I didn’t want all my warts-and-all posts too public. Yes, I want to share all my oh no, good grief! and yippee! posts with you, but I don’t want them hanging around on the open web. So, I decided to create a newsletter on Substack.

Here it is: Angela Booth’s Newsletter.

How often can you expect to hear from Angela Booth’s Newsletter?

I estimate around two or three times a week, maximum. Of course, you can unsub at any time.

Next year, I may offer a paid version of the newsletter with additional, premium posts, but the main newsletter will always be free.

Sign up now so you don’t miss the first issue.

Already subscribed to a newsletter?

If you’re already subscribed to my “blog posts you may have missed” newsletter, that will continue, because I’ll be posting here as well as on the new “angelabooth” site.

Angela Booth’s Newsletter is solely for the behind-the-scenes material. :-)

Comments

