MindMup Storyboards (Free)

Frictionless idea capture helps you focus on the story in your head, not on the software collecting the ideas. Once you have a nice outline, you can easily share it with colleagues or even collaborate over the Internet to turn it into a great presentation. The content of the presentation stays connected to the map - update a mind map node, or add a new sub-idea to a list, and the storyboard content updates automatically.
via www.mindmup.com
Love storyboards? Me too.
Storyboards are brilliant for planning scenes. MindMup lets you create as many storyboards as you please.