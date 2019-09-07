Angela Booth

My Surprising Fix for Authors to Boost Your Visibility Online

That’s why I want to share with you my secret to get the ball rolling to find very specific keywords.

Surprise! It’s Pinterest. 

Here’s something important to keep in mind: Pinterest is actually a search engine, not a social media outlet. 

It kind of changes your perspective, doesn’t it? 

You don’t need to be actively involved on Pinterest to make this approach work. It’s about tapping into the tools that are there and putting them to work. 

This approach will help you narrow down your broad keywords so you can discover specific and searchable keywords. This will help you with your website copy, blog posts, blog topics, social media content, Amazon copy, book descriptions, ad copy, and more. 

via www.mixtusmedia.com

Clever idea.

