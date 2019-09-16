Angela Booth

  • Story Spinner: Fiction Ghostwriting

    Story Spinner: Build A Lucrative Fiction Ghostwriting Business In 7 Days

    Set the foundations of a six-figure writing business in just seven days when you become a fiction ghostwriter .

  • Write And Sell A Novella In 7 Days

    Write And Sell A Novella In 7 Days: Your Blueprint For Success

    Write a novella

    In today's publishing climate, we're ruled by Amazon's algorithms. The algorithms reward NEW. If you don't publish frequently, sales slow. Then stop.

    If you're looking for a way to boost sales regularly, check out our new program, Write And Sell A Novella In 7 Days: Your Blueprint For Success. The program's powerful, practical, and tested. Use it to boost your self-publishing program FAST.

  • Write Mystery, Thriller, Suspense

    Write Your Bestseller: Write HOT Mystery, Thriller & Suspense

    Write HOT Mystery, Thriller &amp; Suspense

    Word for word, mystery authors earn more than authors of most other genres, including romance.

    Check out our new report, “Write Your Bestseller: Write HOT Mystery, Thriller & Suspense”. You’ll discover how, why, and what types of mystery fiction are selling today, and how to develop a mystery writing career.

  • Short Reads Report
    Short Reads’ Secrets: A Short Reads Self-Publishing Report Short Reads' Secrets

    Did you know that Amazon has two categories for short ebooks? You’ll learn how to make money with short ebooks in this eye-opening report.

    Increase your self-publishing income today.

New Writing Program: Become A Professional Fiction Ghostwriter

As you may know, ghostwriting has been part of my business for many years. At the top levels, ghostwriting is very lucrative.

Recently a new kind of client has entered the marketplace. As I said on this page:

I call them "stealth" publishers. These publishers are data-driven and are prepared to pay well for novels in hot-selling genres, upfront.

Previously, new ghostwriters had to fight for clients on the freelance marketplaces. This can be soul-destroying, if you have to rely on these marketplaces because you don’t know how to get your own clients.

Professional ghostwriting: get unadvertised gigs

To make a good income as a fiction ghostwriter, you not only need to know how to get unadvertised gigs, you also need to know what top clients want, right now.

So my students asked me to create a fiction ghostwriting program to help them to build great businesses from the start. It’s available now; check it out.

For new and established fiction authors who want to build a ghostwriting business

Our new program, Story Spinner: Build A Lucrative Fiction Ghostwriting Business In 7 Days, is available now.

In this new program you'll discover how to build a new business as a fiction ghostwriter in just seven days. The program includes everything you need. Get started today.

