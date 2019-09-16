New Writing Program: Become A Professional Fiction Ghostwriter

As you may know, ghostwriting has been part of my business for many years. At the top levels, ghostwriting is very lucrative.

Recently a new kind of client has entered the marketplace. As I said on this page:

I call them "stealth" publishers. These publishers are data-driven and are prepared to pay well for novels in hot-selling genres, upfront.

Previously, new ghostwriters had to fight for clients on the freelance marketplaces. This can be soul-destroying, if you have to rely on these marketplaces because you don’t know how to get your own clients.

Professional ghostwriting: get unadvertised gigs

To make a good income as a fiction ghostwriter, you not only need to know how to get unadvertised gigs, you also need to know what top clients want, right now.

So my students asked me to create a fiction ghostwriting program to help them to build great businesses from the start. It’s available now; check it out.

For new and established fiction authors who want to build a ghostwriting business

Our new program, Story Spinner: Build A Lucrative Fiction Ghostwriting Business In 7 Days, is available now.

In this new program you'll discover how to build a new business as a fiction ghostwriter in just seven days. The program includes everything you need. Get started today.