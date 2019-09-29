Angela Booth

  • Story Spinner: Fiction Ghostwriting

    Story Spinner: Build A Lucrative Fiction Ghostwriting Business In 7 Days

    Set the foundations of a six-figure writing business in just seven days when you become a fiction ghostwriter .

  • Write And Sell A Novella In 7 Days

    Write And Sell A Novella In 7 Days: Your Blueprint For Success

    Write a novella

    In today's publishing climate, we're ruled by Amazon's algorithms. The algorithms reward NEW. If you don't publish frequently, sales slow. Then stop.

    If you're looking for a way to boost sales regularly, check out our new program, Write And Sell A Novella In 7 Days: Your Blueprint For Success. The program's powerful, practical, and tested. Use it to boost your self-publishing program FAST.

  • Write Mystery, Thriller, Suspense

    Write Your Bestseller: Write HOT Mystery, Thriller & Suspense

    Write HOT Mystery, Thriller &amp; Suspense

    Word for word, mystery authors earn more than authors of most other genres, including romance.

    Check out our new report, “Write Your Bestseller: Write HOT Mystery, Thriller & Suspense”. You’ll discover how, why, and what types of mystery fiction are selling today, and how to develop a mystery writing career.

  • Short Reads Report
    Short Reads’ Secrets: A Short Reads Self-Publishing Report Short Reads' Secrets

    Did you know that Amazon has two categories for short ebooks? You’ll learn how to make money with short ebooks in this eye-opening report.

    Increase your self-publishing income today.

Search

Books: Write Fiction

Pages

Categories

« Join Me Behind The Scenes: What Works, What Doesn’t | Main

Newsletter: How To SELL Your Writing

Newsellwriting

This coming week I’ll be posting to my new “behind the scenes” newsletter. Our initial theme is how to sell your writing.

Selling your writing will be on ongoing theme in the newsletter. We’ll look at sales for writers, including: content writers, copywriters, bloggers, self-publishing authors, etc.

We’ll start with the foundation: a sales mindset, because “sales” includes everything.

“Sales” includes everything: your branding, platform and more

Not sure about building your platform? Check out Publicity And Marketing Magic For Writers: How To Build Your Writing Platform And Sell More Every Day.

Since I’m redoing my angelabooth.com site from the ground up, it can serve as an example.

Newabcom

As you can see from the image above, currently angelabooth.com is a blank slate. I’ve installed WordPress with the default theme.

In the newsletter we’ll look at the thinking behind setting up a site which sells. We’ll ask some basic questions, and we’ll set some goals. Then we’ll start building out the website to achieve those goals.

Creating a writer’s website: it’s not about the site

I often work with bloggers who want to create a profitable blog. They’re eager to dive into themes and color palettes. Sales are the furthest thought from their minds, even though that’s what they want the site to do.

Today, a WordPress website can do anything: it can be an online store, a major news magazine, an online portfolio.

The newsletter posts won’t be about “blogging” — they’ll be about sales, and how you can make them happen, no matter what kind of writing you do. (Or where you choose to sell.)

Subscribe if want to sell more of your writing. (It’s free.)

Self-Publishing Secrets: Write And Sell A Novella In 7 Days

Boost your Kindle sales FAST with our new program, Write And Sell A Novella In 7 Days: Your Blueprint For Success.

The program’s powerful, practical, and tested. You’ll get results too. Use the strategy to increase your sales — you need a mix of long and short fiction to appeal to today’s readers.

How many novellas would you write if you could write a novella in seven days? Would your novellas boost your sales?

Posted by on September 29, 2019 in Marketing your writing, Notable Tips |

Tags: how to sell, marketing, newsletter, sell your writing

| | Pin It! |

Comments

Angela's Books For Writers: Basic Strategies

Archives

More...

Recent Posts

Spotlight Posts