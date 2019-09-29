Newsletter: How To SELL Your Writing

This coming week I’ll be posting to my new “behind the scenes” newsletter. Our initial theme is how to sell your writing.

Selling your writing will be on ongoing theme in the newsletter. We’ll look at sales for writers, including: content writers, copywriters, bloggers, self-publishing authors, etc.

We’ll start with the foundation: a sales mindset, because “sales” includes everything.

“Sales” includes everything: your branding, platform and more

Since I’m redoing my angelabooth.com site from the ground up, it can serve as an example.

As you can see from the image above, currently angelabooth.com is a blank slate. I’ve installed WordPress with the default theme.

In the newsletter we’ll look at the thinking behind setting up a site which sells. We’ll ask some basic questions, and we’ll set some goals. Then we’ll start building out the website to achieve those goals.

Creating a writer’s website: it’s not about the site

I often work with bloggers who want to create a profitable blog. They’re eager to dive into themes and color palettes. Sales are the furthest thought from their minds, even though that’s what they want the site to do.

Today, a WordPress website can do anything: it can be an online store, a major news magazine, an online portfolio.

The newsletter posts won’t be about “blogging” — they’ll be about sales, and how you can make them happen, no matter what kind of writing you do. (Or where you choose to sell.)

Subscribe if want to sell more of your writing. (It’s free.)

