Overwhelmed? 8 Productivity Strategies You Can Use Today

2. Do one thing at a time. Period.

When you’re extremely busy, there’s the temptation to multitask.

Have you ever had that moment when two people are texting you, someone is sending you Slack messages, and someone else is trying to get you on the phone? When it happens to me, my initial impulse is to jump from one to the other and answer everyone as quickly as possible.

But I try to fight that instinct and instead focus on each conversation to give it the attention it deserves. For example, if I’m on a call, I try to be 100% present. That means no texting or looking at email.