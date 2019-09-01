Pinterest Ads for Authors. How to Build Your Email List and Sell More Books using Paid Ads on Pinterest

Small businesses around the world are using Pinterest to grow their businesses – including many authors.

But why do they use Pinterest instead of other social media platforms?

The answer is simple.

Pinterest is not only a social media channel. It is a visual search engine.

When someone goes onto Pinterest they are actively searching for specific information about a topic or problem or to be inspired with new ideas. Pinterest will provide search results in the form of images – pins attached to virtual pin boards, products and personal profiles which are directly linked back to the URL of the original source.

One click takes the Pinterest user directly to your content.

And it’s free organic traffic.