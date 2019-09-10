Angela Booth

Pretty Pictures Make Sales: Tutorial For Book Marketers

This post is meant for beginner and intermediate users and bloggers looking for a quick fix for taking pictures of their eReaders and digital books.

The techniques here work for other types of bloggers too.  Just know that there are always multiple ways to play around on Photoshop and edit. This free post is not meant to be the Photoshop Bible. I’m merely sharing my less than 10-minute edits to superimpose a book cover over an eReader, which for me is an iPad.  This process works well for me, and I hope you find a few takeaways.

via theuncorkedlibrarian.com

Have you discovered the power of images on social media? Savvy authors use Instagram to raise awareness of their books.

You may not be a book blogger, but if you're a book marker read the article -- it will inspire you. (And you'll make more sales.)

Check out Social Media For Writers to learn more about the power of images.

