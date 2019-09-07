The Best Mind Mapping Software in 2019

What Makes for Great Mind Mapping Software?
Each of the best mind mapping tools comes with unique benefits, but they all offer at least the following:
- Unlimited canvas. If your mind mapping canvas has size limitations, it can cut your creativity short just because you run out of room. Even if you can't see your entire mind map at once, an unlimited canvas allows you to brainstorm until you're done.
- Ability to attach files. Sometimes text isn't enough to convey your ideas, or you want to include an external file as part of your brainstorming. In all of the best mind mapping apps, you can attach links, images, and other files to your mind map.
- Collaboration features. Any mind map apps that are built on the cloud should make it easy for multiple users to collaborate and comment on the canvas. All of the best desktop apps allow adequate cloud file sharing/syncing across devices so that multiple users can access and revise the mind map.
via zapier.com
Useful list of apps to get you started.