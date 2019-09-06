Angela Booth

Things to Keep Track of In Your Planner

Fun Stuff to Put in Your Planner

Planners don’t have to be all business! Here are some fun things to keep track of in your planner:

  1.  New quotes that you read
  2.  Parties and social events – Keep track of RSVPs to send and important details of social events such as time, location, attire, and where the guest of honor is registered.
  3. Movies you want to see
  4. Books you want to read
  5. Schedules of your favorite tv shows
  6. Titles of songs that you love
  7. Netflix/Hulu/Amazon shows you want to watch – I’m currently watching Schitt’s Creek and New Girl, and I HIGHLY recommend them both!

via thesavvysparrow.com

Useful as digital planners may be, nothing beats a paper organizer for staying motivated, and having fun too.

