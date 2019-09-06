Fun Stuff to Put in Your Planner
Planners don’t have to be all business! Here are some fun things to keep track of in your planner:
- New quotes that you read
- Parties and social events – Keep track of RSVPs to send and important details of social events such as time, location, attire, and where the guest of honor is registered.
- Movies you want to see
- Books you want to read
- Schedules of your favorite tv shows
- Titles of songs that you love
- Netflix/Hulu/Amazon shows you want to watch – I’m currently watching Schitt’s Creek and New Girl, and I HIGHLY recommend them both!
Useful as digital planners may be, nothing beats a paper organizer for staying motivated, and having fun too.