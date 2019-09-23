This Week’s Writing Tip: All You Need Is Time

One of the most common things I hear from writing students is that they “don’t have time” to write.

Me neither. No one has time to write — you must take time.

What if time is all that’s standing between you and writing success?

This week’s writing tip: schedule writing time

You can schedule your time in any way which suits you:

An hour a day (or five minutes a day);

An hour once a week;

Ten minutes a day, every day…

There’s only one unbreakable rule. Be consistent.

Be consistent and build a habit

Charles Duhigg’s excellent book, The Power of Habit, reports that you build the habits you want to instill in your life by creating a habit loop.

The habit loop consists of:

Cue

Routine

Reward

Set a cue: schedule your writing time on your calendar.

Over time, your block of writing time will become routine. You can create your own rewards if you like, but your satisfaction from your writing is your real reward.

Once you’ve set the cue, the routine and the reward in place, you’ll build a writing habit.

As more time passes, your writing habit becomes automatic. You don’t need to think about setting time aside to write; you just do it.

Build a fiction ghostwriting business: start today

Our new program, Story Spinner: Build A Lucrative Fiction Ghostwriting Business In 7 Days, is available now.

In this new program you'll discover how to build a new business as a fiction ghostwriter in just seven days. The program includes everything you need. Get started today.