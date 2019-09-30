This Week’s Writing Tip: Write It, Get Visible

You’re a writer. How much thought do you give to promotion?

Whether you do a little or a lot, promotion is essential for all writers. You can’t get out of it. Even if you’re writing for someone else — perhaps you’re a ghostwriter or other writer for hire — you need to promote your services.

Luckily, all the promotion you do is cumulative, also: your name on your writing is a form of promotion all on its own. Years ago, when I wrote for magazines, my byline managed to win me healthy copywriting and ghostwriting gigs.

Sadly, when the tech wreck happened in 2000 I lost many magazine gigs. Then I had to do the heavy lifting of promotion myself, but magazine bylines taught me about the value of visibility, and I’ve never forgotten it.

Visibility counts: the more people see your name the better

Writing and promotion go together, and visibility counts.

Scam alert: the “this will give you visibility” enticement is often used by people who want you to write for free. “Free” has pretty much lost its punch these days.

So how can you increase your visibility? Let’s look at two easy ways.

1. Self-publishing? Write in series

Self-publishing? Avoid standalone titles as much as you can. Aim to create series, whether you’re writing fiction or nonfiction. When you have a series, one book sells the rest. Each book gives you more visibility.

The "series trick” is often used by publishers. Rather than signing an author to a single book contract, they'll offer the author a multi-book contract. They know that when a reader buys Book 1 of a series, if the reader enjoys it, she's primed to buy further books in the series. It's a painless way of built-in promotion.

When thinking of writing in series, remember that short sells. ( See our Short Reads Report.)

2. Got clients? Ask for links

Links are the currency of the web. When you write for a client, ask for a link from the client’s website to yours — put the link requirement right into your terms of service.

If you’re writing web content for the client, it’s easy to link to your own website, and add whatever keywords you want to the link.

Back in the days when I wrote a lot of blogs for corporate clients, I failed to ask for links. It was in the early 2000s, so blogs were new to the commercial world. Nevertheless, it makes me wince to think of the opportunities I missed.

Suggestion: it’s never too late to get a link from a client. Asking for a link gives you an excuse to get in touch too. Who knows, the client may have a gig for you.

Look for ways to gain visibility

I encourage my writing students to get as many links as they can. Often all you need to do is ask.

Examples:

If you’re a self-publishing author, ask for a link from your local area libraries — you’re a local author, so chances are they’ll do it;

Looking for clients? You can ask for a link from libraries too, as well as from your clients, past and present, and from local news websites.

Over the years, I’ve never paid as much attention to winning links as I should. So don’t do as I do. Get links from your clients and from local organizations.

How will you become more visible this week?

Self-Publishing Secrets: Write And Sell A Novella In 7 Days

Boost your Kindle sales FAST with our new program, Write And Sell A Novella In 7 Days: Your Blueprint For Success.

The program’s powerful, practical, and tested. You’ll get results too. Use the strategy to increase your sales — you need a mix of long and short fiction to appeal to today’s readers.

How many novellas would you write if you could write a novella in seven days? Would your novellas boost your sales?