Time management strategies to stop procrastination - Aimingthedreams

1. Realising your time wasters is the first point for time management strategies

There are so many time wasters in today’s world and most of the things which take up your time are those which are not that important. This step is crucial if you want to master time management skills. Time management and procrastination are correlated. You procrastinate when you don’t put right efforts at right place.

To free yourself from this habit, you should know your time wasters or how you waste your time.