Angela Booth

Search

Books: Write Fiction

Pages

Categories

« How to get clients: 20 Simple ways to get your first client | Main | A Radical Guide to Spending Less Time on Your Phone »

Time management strategies to stop procrastination - Aimingthedreams

1. Realising your time wasters is the first point for time management strategies

There are so many time wasters in today’s world and most of the things which take up your time are those which are not that important. This step is crucial if you want to master time management skills. Time management and procrastination are correlated. You procrastinate when you don’t put right efforts at right place.

To free yourself from this habit, you should know your time wasters or how you waste your time.

via aimingthedreams.com

Great advice, because many of our favorite time wasters are so engrained they're unconscious.

Posted by on September 09, 2019 |

| | Pin It! |

Comments

Angela's Books For Writers: Basic Strategies

Archives

More...

Recent Posts

Spotlight Posts