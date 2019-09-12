Angela Booth

Want To Write a Page-Turning Novel?

Curiosity vs. Concern

  • Curiosity is the intellectual need to find answers to questions. 
    As the protagonist of a story pursues his or her goal and is put at increasingly greater risk, the reader is propelled forward by the need to know what’s going to happen or how things will turn out. These questions will be answered by the end of the story, so the reader, held by curiosity, stays put.
  • Concern is the emotional need to experience positive outcomes—justice, strength, love, survival, courage, truth, etc. When the reader enters a story on page one, they will immediately try to figure out who’s good, who’s bad, what’s right, what’s wrong, etc. They look for someone (your protagonist) to latch onto and care about as he or she pursues his or her story goal. This attachment will be rewarded at the end of the story, so the reader, held by concern, stays put.

When you write fiction, you're manipulating readers. (It's fun.)

