What’s the Difference Between Surprise and Suspense?

Hitchcock described the difference between the two: surprise is when two people are sitting in a coffee shop and a bomb goes off under the table; suspense is when we see a man place a bomb under the table and watch the two people meet to have coffee. He said: “In the first case we have given the public fifteen seconds of surprise at the moment of the explosion. In the second we have provided them with fifteen minutes of suspense. The conclusion is that whenever possible the public must be informed. Except when the surprise is a twist, that is, when the unexpected ending is, in itself, the highlight of the story.”

via writingcooperative.com

Writing fiction? Think: "how can I make the reader worry?" Focus on suspense in every scene.

