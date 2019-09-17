Write To Sell: 3 Tips For Ghostwriting Fiction

If you love writing fiction, you can build a great career writing for others as a ghostwriter. Ghostwriting brings an inflow of cash so that you have time to write your own novels.

An experienced ghostwriter will expect upwards of $20,000 per book. Even relatively new authors can earn upwards of $10,000 per book.

Although ghostwriting is common in nonfiction publishing, it’s only in the past few years that it’s also become common in fiction publishing.

Novelists are discovering that their words are worth money.

Ghostwriting: your words are worth money

Today, with top selling novels on Amazon earning five figures a day, new publishers hire ghostwriters who are paid by the project. Some of these new publishers manage a large stable of authors, specializing in various genres. They publish novels and series under many pen names.

Their authors sign nondisclosure agreements, and once the authors are paid, they no longer have any rights in their novels.

These new publishers resemble old-style book packagers. They produce hundreds of novels, hiring writers, editors, designers and marketers as needed.

I asked my students who’ve taken ghostwriting gigs for some practical tips to help you to get into this lucrative business.

1. Specialize in a genre: romance and mysteries are the most popular

A student said: “you need to know what’s selling and be comfortable writing in hot-selling genres.”

Another student said that in one sub-genre of romance six out of the ten top selling novels have been developed by a publisher hiring ghostwriters.

She was approached to ghostwrite a series in this sub-genre, but turned down the offer for now because she’s busy with her own books.

2. Be professional: advertise your services

If you’re looking for ghostwriting gigs, you need to promote your services. Ads on LinkedIn worked for a couple of authors, and Facebook groups worked for others.

3. Vital: study your contracts carefully

When you’re writing as a ghostwriter, you’ll be asked to sign nondisclosure agreements. You’ll also agree to relinquish all rights in your work once you’ve been paid.

One author told me that she found that this helped her as a writer. “My name will never be attached to that novel, so I found that I was much more relaxed and confident when I was writing. The experience enhanced my creativity which made me a better writer; I didn’t expect that.”

Build a ghostwriting business: start today

Our new program, Story Spinner: Build A Lucrative Fiction Ghostwriting Business In 7 Days, is available now.

In this new program you'll discover how to build a new business as a fiction ghostwriter in just seven days. The program includes everything you need. Get started today.