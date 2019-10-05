Angela Booth

5 Keys to Creating an (Almost) Daily Writing Habit & Getting Your Book Done! - WritingSpirit Blog

  1. Write FIRST!

How often do you find yourself saying, “I’ll write as soon as I finish … (the dishes, my favorite TV show, organizing my desk, etc., etc., ad infinitum)” And how often does the day slip by without you doing any writing (or very little)?

There’s only one way to answer both of the above questions with “never,” (or at least “rarely”), and that is to Write First!

  • Let the dishes sit in the sink for an hour… Write First!
  • Record your favorite TV show… Write First!
  • Let the piles of paper on your desk grow a little taller… Write First!

When you Write First! your world not only doesn’t fall apart, it usually goes better. It goes better because you feel good about yourself, and your writing. It goes better because things get done in the time you have. It’s one of those weird truisms that the less time you have to get something done, the more focused and productive you become. So, don’t be afraid to Write First!

via blog.writingspirit.com

Excellent advice, no matter what kind of writing you do.

