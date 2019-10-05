5 Ways Sell More Books, Even If You Only Have Ten Minutes

A writing student complained that his recently-published book had only sold a few copies.

“What marketing are you doing?” I asked.

He told me that he’d bought advertising, built an email list, was running a giveaway… I congratulated him on his excellent efforts.

“When should I give up?” he asked. “It’s obvious that I’ll never sell any books. Why am I wasting my time?”

“Who’s in charge?”

I pointed out that self-publishing is a business. And as with any business, marketing is ongoing. A business always markets, through the good times and the bad times. Finally, I asked him “who’s in charge of your business?”

Most writers have a touch of Cinderella syndrome. We want to be discovered. We imagine that there’s just ONE thing we could do and we’d never, ever, have to market again… :-)

Fact: you need to be visible. (We’re currently talking about visibility in the newsletter.)

I suggested to my student that he’s in charge of his business. Moreover, he’s the marketing director.

He responded that he had no time to market.

That’s OK. I don’t know any writers who “have time” to market. We do it anyway, even if it’s only for five or ten minutes a day.

Here’s why a few minutes count. It’s because all the marketing you do is cumulative. (Remember, visibility.)

When you have no time, find ten minutes, even if you’re posting to your blog via your phone, while you’re sitting in your car. Everyone has ten minutes a day. Plan to use those minutes efficiently.

Here are some ideas of ways to sell more books, even if you only have ten minutes.

1. Write a collection of tweets

Please stop thinking (and saying) that “social media doesn’t work”. Give it a try for THREE MONTHS.

And yes, I’m shouting. Most of your marketing efforts will bear fruit in three months. So, write a collection of tweets.

Tweet them, over the next week.

2. Snap a photo of your book’s cover and post it to Instagram

Many authors use Instagram, because it sells books.

From How to Promote Your Book On Instagram:

Believe it or not, Instagram is one of the best social media platforms. It can be a perfect place for your marketing strategy and book promotion.

You can do a lot in ten minutes.

Post another photo tomorrow.

3. Create a new Pinterest board (my favorite)

I choose my marketing venues based solely on what I enjoy. Please try doing that, because when you use a social network you enjoy, you’ll find time to do it. I love Pinterest, so I find time to rummage through it.

Take ten minutes a create a Pinterest board: use your book’s title as the name of your board.

4. Find an interesting character from your novel and blog about him

Tell your readers about your inspiration for the character.

If you’ve got a deleted scene or two, post snippets from the scene — you can do that in ten minutes.

5. Get social: retweet, repost, comment

Social media is social, above all. So retweet others’ tweets; follow people. Mention other authors in your blog posts. Post comments on blog articles you enjoy.

You should be able to retweet several authors in your genre in ten minutes.

Ten minutes to get visible (remember, it takes three months)

Make your own “ten minute” list.

Then take ten minutes a day. You can do it, and when you do, you’ll sell more books. Have fun. :-)

