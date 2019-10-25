Are You A Nervous Aspiring Author?

Tips to kill your anxiety and become an author
Let’s look at some tips to help you to manage anxiety. You won’t remove all anxiety. Those butterflies are excitement.
1. Use a pen name if you’re concerned about your reputation, or family and friends
Worried about what people will say? Perhaps you’re writing in a genre which might cause comment from your work colleagues, or your family. It makes sense to use a pen name.
“I use a pen name now because I don’t want to talk about my writing,” one author admitted.