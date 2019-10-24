Angela Booth

Beyond Journals: Clear Your Mind And Write

But what if you need something a bit more hardcore than journaling?

Let’s talk about “word dumping.” In case you didn’t know about it already, word dumping is very similar to freewriting, except you’re less likely to call it that in a classroom, work, or creative setting. Word dumping is simply writing anything that comes to mind, for any amount of time, without worrying about grammar, syntax, topic, or style; in essence, “mindlessly” throwing all your thoughts in the garbage. Now, don’t expect to produce gorgeous, publishable prose, but do expect it’ll help get you there. More importantly, it will clear your mind of all the weird stuff that accumulated throughout the day, free up some mental real estate, and bring you a little bit of peace.

Try it.

