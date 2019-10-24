Blogging Can Change Your Life: 4 Tips For New Bloggers

The power of words for 31.7 million U.S. bloggers
Today we’re swamped by words. Everyone and his dog (literally, in many cases) has a blog. According to this post on blogging stats, 500 million blogs exist in 2019. In 2020, the USA will have 31.7 million bloggers — that’s 10% of the population.
Rather than being intimated by this, get excited. The sheer number of bloggers tells you that blogging is powerful, or millions wouldn’t be doing it.
Words can change your life.
Still hesitating? Let’s look at some tips for new bloggers.