Blogging: Want To Start A Blog Which Makes Money?

Other readers asked how to start a blog which makes money.
The answer depends on what you’re doing, and what your goals are for that.
- Do you want your blog to market your business, so that you make more sales?
- Alternatively, do you want to create a blog which will become a business in itself? (What will you sell?)
Of course there are 1001 reasons to create a blog, but whatever your reasons, it’s essential that you know why before you start. Unless you know what you want your blog to do, and set some clear goals, you may not make any money at all.
I've had lots of questions about blogging. Here's how to plan your blog.