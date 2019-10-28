Blogging: You Need Trello

Trello is a ‘kanban’ style project management tool. You create a ‘board’ which can have multiple ‘lists.’ Each ‘list’ can have any number of items.

You can use these lists to store and organize your ideas. Once an idea moves past the ‘ideation’ to the ‘production’ stage, you can drag and drop it to another list.

For example, you might have four lists on a board – “Ideas, “To-Do,” “Editing” and “Published.”

You can then manage your ideas like this: