Citing Your Sources: Here's how on social media

How to Cite Sources in Social Media
When you're sharing someone else's content in social media, the approach you take to give proper credit changes depending on the social network. Here's the breakdown:
To Cite Someone's Content on Twitter:
Simply include a "via @username" somewhere in the tweet. If you're retweeting someone's content but you edit their original tweet, be sure to change "RT" to "MT," which stands for "modified tweet."
via blog.hubspot.com
A reader asked about citing sources on social media.
(You can also embed a tweet if you're citing something in a blog post.)