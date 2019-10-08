New In The Newsletter: Get Visible To Sell More

What kind of website?

Do you need a website?

If you’re just starting out as a writer or author, no. Websites take time and energy, so focus on writing. On the other hand, if you’re a professional, then yes, you do need a website.

There are endless ways you can create a website; some ways are free. We won’t go into your options for a site because it depends on the kind of site you want:

Want a one or two page quickie site? Use a template-based website builder like Squarespace or Wix;

Need a powerful website that will grow with you? Use WordPress: buy web hosting and install the WordPress script; the WordPress script is free. Most hosts today have one-click WordPress installs.

If you decide on WordPress, you’ve another challenge.

DIY or hire a designer? I won’t get into the pros and cons of WordPress designers here, because our focus is on visibility, and making your website sell. Site design will help you to sell, but you need to know what you want. Designers are focused on the appearance of your website, rather than its function.

From now on, I’ll be talking about making a WordPress website sell. However you can use the general ideas no matter what kind of site you have.