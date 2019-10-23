Angela Booth

Books: Write Fiction

Here Comes NaNoWriMo: Get Ready

1. Know what you’re writing on November 1: get your novel organized now

According to the NaNoWriMo rules, you can do all your novel’s preparation earlier, so that you can start writing on November 1. If you’re anything like me, the first few days after I start a new novel are frustrating: I spend more time on character attributes, setting, and outlining, than I do writing. So start your prep NOW.

2. Start slowly, finish strongly: build your writing muscles as you go

If you’re a newbie author, writing 1,600 words on Day 1 of NaNoWriMo can take you hours. Combine this with starting to write a new novel, and you may be tempted to give up in the first few days.

Relax. Start writing slowly. See how you feel. Over the course of the first week, you should be building a rhythm. If you only manage to write 400 words on Day 1, that’s OK. You will make it up later.

via peneloperedmont.com

It's that time of year again. If you're "doing" NaNoWriMo this year, it's time to get organized.

Comments

