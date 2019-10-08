Naked WordPress: Create Starter Content For Your Writer's Website

I’ve been talking about WordPress in the newsletter, specifically setting up my “name” website, angelabooth.com.

The site’s been online for 20 years and rather than starting with a site audit and a new theme, I wanted to start afresh with NEW everything.

Several readers asked what they should do first when they had a new installation of WordPress.

My preference is to install my favorite plugins. Then I create some starter content.

Naked WordPress: you need “starter” content

When you install the WordPress script, the result is a stripped down and naked version of WordPress. You need some content so that you can visualize how you want to set up your pages and your blog.

If you like, you can generate some Lorem Ipsum dummy text for a couple of blog posts and a couple of pages, but I like to kickoff with real blog posts. Once you’ve got some starter content, you can manipulate the look of the site.

You can:

Create footers and sidebars;

Menus;

Your own ecommerce store;

Image sliders;

Sign up areas;

Etc.

What you create is up what you -- decide what want to achieve from your website, and you'll be able to create it with WordPress.

Perhaps you want to create a shop area where clients can buy services instantly. If you do, look for a theme which integrates WooCommerce: this will enable you to sell services. WooCommerce is popular because it's made by Automattic, the developers who develop WordPress, so there's less chance that the plugin will suddenly be out of date and stop working. If you want to sell products, you can do that with WooCommerce too.

A reader asked whether WordPress is suitable for non-techies. Yes, it is. In its latest incarnation, WordPress includes the Gutenberg editor, which is a breeze to use -- you just start writing, and your blog post looks just the way it will look when you publish. If you need real technical help, you can hire help on sites like Fiverr quite inexpensively.

Have fun creating your writer's website. :-)

