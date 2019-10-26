NaNoWriMo Prep: Use A Bullet Journal

3. Managing Edits

Bullet journals can also help you stay on top of the editing process.

Keep notes on beta reader feedback that needs to be addressed.

When you’re self-editing, mark out any plot holes, problems that need fixing, and other areas that might be bogging you down.

Note what you can streamline or delete, or point out a scene that could be moved or reconfigured to improve the flow of the manuscript.

If you come across an issue you can’t seem to solve during the editing process, write it down in your journal and work on it. You’ll be amazed how much faster you can create solutions when you start journaling.