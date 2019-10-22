Plotting Made Simple: The One-Hour Plotting Strategy

Plotting: start with one or two characters

Over the years I developed a simple plotting method: start with a character, with a BIG problem. Once you have a character-creation template, you can create a new character in a minute or two. You can do this over and over again, until your plot (in any genre) is populated with likable characters readers love, and which will do all the heavy-lifting of plotting for you.

At last — a plotting strategy which doesn’t feel like plotting.

Why the one-hour plotting strategy is fun

When pantsing (that is, writing without a plot or an outline) goes well, it’s fun. You’re just telling yourself stories. Each day is exciting: you constantly surprise yourself, because you have no idea where your novel’s headed.