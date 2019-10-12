Angela Booth

  • Story Spinner: Fiction Ghostwriting

    Story Spinner: Build A Lucrative Fiction Ghostwriting Business In 7 Days

    Set the foundations of a six-figure writing business in just seven days when you become a fiction ghostwriter .

  • Write And Sell A Novella In 7 Days

    Write And Sell A Novella In 7 Days: Your Blueprint For Success

    Write a novella

    In today's publishing climate, we're ruled by Amazon's algorithms. The algorithms reward NEW. If you don't publish frequently, sales slow. Then stop.

    If you're looking for a way to boost sales regularly, check out our new program, Write And Sell A Novella In 7 Days: Your Blueprint For Success. The program's powerful, practical, and tested. Use it to boost your self-publishing program FAST.

  • Write Mystery, Thriller, Suspense

    Write Your Bestseller: Write HOT Mystery, Thriller & Suspense

    Write HOT Mystery, Thriller &amp; Suspense

    Word for word, mystery authors earn more than authors of most other genres, including romance.

    Check out our new report, “Write Your Bestseller: Write HOT Mystery, Thriller & Suspense”. You’ll discover how, why, and what types of mystery fiction are selling today, and how to develop a mystery writing career.

  • Short Reads Report
    Short Reads’ Secrets: A Short Reads Self-Publishing Report Short Reads' Secrets

    Did you know that Amazon has two categories for short ebooks? You’ll learn how to make money with short ebooks in this eye-opening report.

    Increase your self-publishing income today.

Search

Books: Write Fiction

Pages

Categories

« Writing Success: 3 Tips To Make It Easier | Main

What If You Can't Get Anything Done? Try This Simple Trick

Do two minutes of a task you can’t face

On days when I have a stack of projects (or chores at home) I spend two minutes several. This means that I get to cross them off the day’s task list so that the list doesn’t seem as overwhelming.

Two minutes on work tasks — sometimes you end up doing half an hour

At work, you might have half a dozen projects in the pipeline for which you’re responsible, and several more projects to which you’re contributing.

via peneloperedmont.com

Do you have an endless task list?

If you want to take a step to mastering it, try this simple strategy. I've tried it; it works.

Posted by on October 12, 2019 in 100 ways to be more creative |

Tags: GTD, ideas, productivity

| | Pin It! |

Comments

Angela's Books For Writers: Basic Strategies

Archives

More...

Recent Posts

Spotlight Posts