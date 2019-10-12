What If You Can't Get Anything Done? Try This Simple Trick

Do two minutes of a task you can’t face
On days when I have a stack of projects (or chores at home) I spend two minutes several. This means that I get to cross them off the day’s task list so that the list doesn’t seem as overwhelming.
Two minutes on work tasks — sometimes you end up doing half an hour
At work, you might have half a dozen projects in the pipeline for which you’re responsible, and several more projects to which you’re contributing.
Do you have an endless task list?
If you want to take a step to mastering it, try this simple strategy. I've tried it; it works.