Sell Your Writing: New Theme In Newsletter

Sell your writing
Today, writers have it made. The world is our oyster, to coin a cliche.
You can write something in an hour which can change your life — or someone else's life. You can write something in eight hours which will make you thousands of dollars a day, and give you an on-going income for life.
Wonderful, right?
Yes. And no. Selling your writing is easy enough, but before you can do that, your buyers need to find you.
The first issue of the newsletter is out. Our theme -- selling your writing, no matter what kind of writing you do.