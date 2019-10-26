Success Tips If You're Working From Home

5. Wake Up Knowing What’s On The Agenda

Knowing what is on your to-do list before you even sit down is a great way to create and follow a schedule. This is especially important if you work in a variety of capacities, or for more than one client.

If you don’t wake up prepared, you may sit down at your desk and stare at your screen for hours, doing things, but not really doing anything at all. Don’t work aimlessly. Know what you have to get done. Create to-do lists each day, explicitly outlining what you need to accomplish and when. If you have to, mark them in order of importance so you know what you need to do first, second, third, and so on.