Use Trello? Templates Make Things Easier

Where Can You Access Trello Templates?

The jaw-dropping boards from our community inspired us to create a place in Trello where all users can share their workflows with one another.

To celebrate the launch of Trello templates, we’re psyched to bring you a brand new Trello template gallery!

The gallery is a curated group of templates submitted by our community of Trello users. These templates showcase some of the best examples on the internet of how to use Trello to accomplish small milestones and big goals—as well as motivate your team to work productively and collaboratively.

Whether you’re logged in or not, you can access the template gallery. The best part? With just a few clicks, you can copy and immediately start using these powerful templates!